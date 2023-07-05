Three men charged over shooting of PSNI officer John Caldwell at football training

Three men have been charged in connection with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February.

The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, were charged with preparatory acts of terrorism on Tuesday night.

The 45-year-old man and the 58-year-old man have been further charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Caldwell (48) was shot repeatedly on the evening of February 22 after he finished coaching a youth football team.

Two men dressed in dark waterproof clothing approached him at the rear of his car and opened fire, striking him several times in front of his teenage son and a number of other children nearby.

Mr Caldwell was seriously wounded and spent nearly two months recovering in hospital.

In total, 31 arrests have now been made in the course of the investigation, with police indicating the figure includes those who have been arrested more than once.

In May, seven people appeared in court charged with the attempted murder.

On Friday night, Mr Caldwell received a special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

DCI John Caldwell: 'We will get through it together'

He was nominated in part by the young people who attend the sports complex where he was shot.

In his first public comments at the event, Mr Caldwell said the young people present on the night he was shot witnessed horrors that no child should ever have to.

Accepting the award, he said: “Thank you so much to the boys from Beragh Swifts football team who took the time and effort to nominate me.

“It means a great deal to me personally.”

Mr Caldwell said he would be forever indebted to the efforts of those who saved his life on February 22.

"I am just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal,” he added.

"They witnessed horrors that night that no child should ever have to.

“My thoughts were to shout for them to run to safety. I have known these kids for years, and we had just finished a coaching session when this attack took place.

"I am so glad that my son and his friends were not injured, although I appreciate that any psychological trauma will take longer to recover from. We will get through it together."

British prime minister Rishi Sunak, announcing the award on Friday night, praised Mr Caldwell as a “true hero of Northern Ireland”.

It marked only the second public appearance by Mr Caldwell since he left hospital in April.

He attended a coronation garden party at Hillsborough Castle Gardens in May, with King Charles and Queen Camilla also making an appearance.

Shortly before he was discharged from hospital, Mr Sunak visited Mr Caldwell during a visit to Northern Ireland. He later said the detective told him “we can’t go back” to a troubled past.