Three men charged in relation to series of golf club burglaries

Three suspected members of a criminal gang have been charged in relation to a series of golf club burglaries across the country.

The men, aged in their 20s and late teens, were arrested last Thursday following a search operation in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Two vehicles were also seized as part of the garda inquiry under the anti-burglary initiative Operation Thor.

Gardaí said the investigation related to burglaries at golf clubs around the country in recent days.

The three men were arrested and brought for questioning at different garda stations in the midlands.

They were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 which permits for them to questioned for up to seven days.

Today gardaí confirmed that the three men have been charged in relation to the investigation,

They are due to appear before a sitting of Tullamore district court on Monday morning.

A Garda spokesman they have "crime prevention officers placed throughout the country in each Division.

"These officers are available to advise and assist the public and business community. Further details on these officers can be obtained at local Garda stations.”

The operation was carried out by gardaí from the Laois/Offaly and Meath divisions under Operation Thor.

The crackdown on burglaries was launched in November 2015 to tackle the expected increase in burglaries during the winter months.

Through targeted enforcement and preventative activity it has led to a significant reduction in burglaries in recent years.