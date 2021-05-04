Three men arrested following armed robbery of Cavan post office

Gardaí have arrested three people in connection to the armed robbery of a Cavan post office last month.

This morning, local detectives, assisted by gardai and the Armed Support Unit arrested three men in the Cavan area in connection with the robbery shortly after 10am in Stradone, Co. Cavan, on April 22.

One of the men was in his 40s, and two in their 20s.

A man in his 30s was arrested on April 24 after a number of searches were carried out by gardaí. That man was subsequently released without charge.

Gardaí continued their appeal for information in connection with the robbery.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was found burned out nearby a short time later, at Lisnageer, Cootehill, Co Cavan.

Anyone with information or who may have video footage, including dash-cam or CCTV footage, in the Stradone or Cootehill area are asked to make contact with Gardaí at Cavan Garda Station on (049) 4368800.