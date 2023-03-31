Three men arrested as €600,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Three men have been arrested following the seizure of over €600,000 worth of cannabis and €15,000 in cash by Gardaí.

The three men, aged 37, 40 and 44, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in North County Dublin.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2.00pm on Thursday in the Balbriggan area of north Co Dublin.

The drugs seized will be sent for analysis, gardaí said.