Three men arrested and axe recovered following robbery at grocery store

Stock picture
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí at Dundrum have arrested three man and recovered a sum of cash following a robbery at a shop in Stillorgan.

At around 6.15pm yesterday gardaí responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a grocery store in Stillorgan.

The alarm was raised when two men entered the store and threated staff with a knife and hatchet before leaving on foot with a sum of cash.

A car was intercepted by uniformed Gardaí responding to the incident as it attempted to leave a carpark outside the store.

The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested. A sum of cash along with a hammer and axe were recovered from the car. No one was injured during the raid.

The men were taken to Dundrum Garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning. All three remain in Garda custody this evening.

