Three men arrested after cocaine and cannabis estimated to be worth €610,000 seized

The drugs are subject to analysis. Credit: An Garda Siochana

Three men were arrested in north Dublin last night after €350,000 worth of cocaine and €260,000 worth of cannabis was seized from three cars

The car raids were a part of an intelligence led operation which targeted organised crime.

The searches were conducted by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the man, aged 49, 46 and 42 years were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at North Dublin Garda Stations.

"An Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities," said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Organised and Serious Crime.

"This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine and cannabis is significant in this regard.”

Online Editors