Three men arrested after cash-in-transit robbery

Three men have been arrested after a cash-in-transit robbery in Co Meath this afternoon.

Gardai said three men aged 35, 33 and 30 were arrested after a cash van was robbed in Clonee at 3pm on Monday.

It's believed that a firearm was used in the robbery and that a cash box containing €30,000 was taken.

All three suspects were arrested for organised crime offences and are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations.

A cash box containing €30,000, an imitation firearm and electronic signal blocker have been recovered.

Gardai said that investigations are ongoing.

