Three men arrested after €160,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Three men were arrested after around €160,000 worth of cannabis was seized after searching two cars and a property in Ashtown in West Dublin yesterday.

The men, aged 29, 45 and 58 are currently detained at Blanchardstown and Ronanstown Garda Stations under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted two vehicles and searched an address in the Ashtown area of west Dublin yesterday, when 8kg of cannabis, subject to analysis, was seized.

It is estimated to have a street value of €160,000.

Investigations are ongoing according to a garda spokesperson.

