Thursday 3 May 2018

Three men armed with sawn off shot gun raid post office

The post office in Cleaboy, Co Waterford Photo: Google maps
Amy Molloy

Three masked men carried out an armed robbery at a post office in Co Waterford this morning.

One of the men was armed with a sawn off shot gun when the gang entered the post office in Cleaboy at around 11am this morning.

The trio stole a sum of money and made their getaway in a car which was found burnt out a short time later.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident after gardaí carried out a follow up search.

They are being detained at Waterford garda station.

The scene is currently sealed off and investigations are continuing.

