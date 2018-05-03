Three men armed with sawn off shot gun raid post office
Three masked men carried out an armed robbery at a post office in Co Waterford this morning.
One of the men was armed with a sawn off shot gun when the gang entered the post office in Cleaboy at around 11am this morning.
The trio stole a sum of money and made their getaway in a car which was found burnt out a short time later.
Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident after gardaí carried out a follow up search.
They are being detained at Waterford garda station.
The scene is currently sealed off and investigations are continuing.
