Three men and a woman arrested over separate public order incidents on trains in Cork and Kildare

Four people were arrested as gardaí responded to two separate public order incidents on trains on Wednesday afternoon.

Three men in their 20s were arrested by gardaí in Mallow at approximately 1pm after the Cork to Heuston service they were on was halted in the town and officers boarded the train.

The gardaí were responding to reports of public order incidents on the train.

The three males in their 20s were arrested for public order offences and are currently detained at Mallow Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, gardaí said.

An Irish Rail spokesperson said the 12.25pm out of Cork to Heuston was delayed for 25 minutes at Mallow as there were three customers “abusing the host and gardaí were called and the customers were removed from the train at Mallow”.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a second public order incident that occurred at approximately 11.45am this morning at Maynooth Train Station, Co. Kildare.

A woman in her 30s was removed from the train, arrested for a public order offence and brought to Leixlip Garda Station.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court on Tuesday morning, February 7.

The woman was a passenger on the 9.05am Sligo to Connolly train.

"The 09.05am Sligo terminated in Maynooth as there was a woman onboard who was engaging in anti-social behaviour and being very abusive towards her fellow passengers.

"The gardaí were called as the woman was refusing to leave the train.

"The decision was made to transfer the remaining passengers onto a local service to avoid further delay and the continued their journey on a Maynooth commuter service 30 minutes late.

"The woman was arrested by the gardaí,” the Irish Rail spokesperson said.

"While we did have two incidents of anti-social behaviour today, by in large incidents are rare. We do take these types of incidents very seriously and wish to acknowledge the gardaí for their assistance in both incidents,” they added.

Investigations into this incident are also ongoing.