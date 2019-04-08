A cyclist, a pedestrian and a driver died in three separate weekend road crashes.

A cyclist, a pedestrian and a driver died in three separate weekend road crashes.

Three killed on the roads as fatalities soar to 47 this year

A woman was killed when her bike collided with a car near Skibbereen, Co Cork, yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened about 1pm on the N71 in the townland of Aghills. The woman, who was aged in her late 40s, was fatally injured.

Her body was later removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a woman in her late 50s, was uninjured.

Gardaí in Skibbereen are investigating the crash and have appealed to anyone who travelled the road yesterday afternoon to contact them at Clonakilty garda station on 023 8821570.

And in the early hours of yesterday morning a man died after he was struck by a car as he walked along Co Wicklow a road.

The pedestrian, who was aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.

The accident happened on the R755 at Larragh shortly after 2am.

The scene was closed as Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an examination.

Meanwhile a young mother was killed when her car collided with a van in Co Meath on Friday evening.

She has been named locally as nurse Ena (Ann) Tobin from Navan.

The three deaths bring to 47 the number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year.

Ms Tobin (30) died when the car she was driving was in an accident with a van at Lobinstown, on the Slane to Drumconrath road, shortly after 9pm on Friday.

The mother-of-two, who was a sister of Meath footballer Seán Tobin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured.

In a mark of respect to the Tobin family, all games in Ms Tobin's local GAA club, Simonstown Gaels GFC, were cancelled over the weekend.

Chairman of the club Jim Lane said the community was distraught at the death of the young mother who was a loyal supporter of her local team.

"We're still coming to terms with the shock," he said.

"It's something you don't dream about. I want to emphasise that our thoughts are with the family and the extended family.

"They have been great supporters of Simonstown.

Devastated

"Seán is a footballer with the Meath team at present and he is a very important member of our own senior team who were supposed to play our local neighbours [at the weekend]," he added.

"We are completely devastated here. The family is very much connected with Simonstown. Ena's mother is associated with Simonstown a lifetime.

"We wish her family and her extended family huge sympathies, but it will be a very small token against what has happened," he added.

Ms Tobin is survived by her two sons, Cian and Kyle, her mother, Mary, partner Roy, sister Sonya and brother Séan as well as her wider circle of family and friends.

Funeral details have yet to be announced.

Irish Independent