Three juveniles have been arrested following a car and motorcycle collision where one man has been left with serious injuries.

Three juveniles arrested after man left in serious condition following road collision

Gardaí attended the scene of the two vehicle collision at the New Nangor Road, Dublin on Thursday evening.

A male in his fifties was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious but stable.

The road remained closed for approximately five hours between 6pm and 11pm following the incident.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí attended a two vehicle road traffic collision this evening, 15th August, on the New Nangor Road, Dublin.

"Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to this incident and investigations are ongoing."

More to follow...

