Three Insomnia coffee shops open across Dublin from today with limited services

Coffee chain Insomnia has opened three of its coffee shops across Dublin today as a takeaway service as part of phased re-opening.

Despite coffee shops not being on the government’s list of essential services which are allowed to stay open during the lockdown, the coffee shop franchise re-opened its Dun Laoghaire, Portmarnock and Blackrock shops today.

However, keeping with government restrictions, the coffee shops will be operating with a takeaway service only.

In a statement to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for the franchise said: "As a registered food business with ancillary takeaway, we are permitted under government guidelines to operate as a takeaway."

In a letter issued to staff members, COO Dara O Flynn said that the company expects movement restrictions and social distancing to be in place for the next six to 12 months.

“We know that returning to work may seem daunting for some, but our operations team are confident that they have designed and implemented a safe environment for you to work in,” he writes.

Stores will see floor markings to guide physical distancing and a perspex screen behind the counter separating customers and staff. Each coffee shop will also see staff separated into two teams of two to three members and working on rotation.

According to Mr O Flynn, the three stores will lead the way for the rest of the stores to re-open.

“These three stores will lead the way in getting a better sense as to how our business will operate in the new ‘normal world of social distancing’. Thereafter, we’ll have to open a few more stores, and so on. Please note that it may be several weeks or months in some instances, before your store is re-opened,” he added.

In a statement to Independent.ie, a spokeswoman for the company added that its “continued focus” is on health and wellbeing of communities, team members and customers.

“The shops will be offering a limited takeaway menu of coffees and some baked treats on restricted opening hours.”

Customers will be asked to queue outside each shop at two metres apart from each other, with markings for queuing. Hand sanitiser will be available at the entrance and “customer flow into the shop will be restricted”, with only card payments allowed.

The spokeswoman added that staff have “volunteered” to work.

“Team members in these stores have all volunteered to work, and this move will allow us to restart our supply chain and provide us with important lessons on a way forward over the short to medium-term for the business.”

