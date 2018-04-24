Three people have been hospitalised following a serious four-car collision on the South Quays in Dublin.

Three hospitalised after serious four-car collision involving garda car on Dublin quays

The collision occurred at 2.10pm on Wellington Quay.

It is understood an official garda car, a taxi and a BMW were among the vehicles involved in the incident. The extent of the injuries suffered is not yet known.

A taxi car which was involved in the collision on Wellington Quay Picture: Mark McConville

Traffic is currently at a standstill and a portion of the quays remains closed. Gardaí are urging motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area "if possible".

The traffic ban on College Green has been opened to alleviate traffic and a number of diversions are now in place. Dublin Bus announced the following route changes as a result of the collision:

Emergency services at the scene of the collision

Routes 25/a/b/d, 66/a/b, and 67 Towards Lucan/Maynooth

Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

Routes 39/a and 70

Towards Ongar/Dunboyne Normal route to Pearse Street, divert left at College Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christcurch, Bridge Street and back on to normal route.

