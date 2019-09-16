Three held after gardaí foil suspected gangland hit

A 55-year-old Wexford man was arrested with a gun and spare clothes as well as a can of petrol as gardaí foiled a suspected gangland hit.

Three men remain in Garda custody after heavily armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit intervened in a murder plot on Saturday afternoon.

The target was a 27-year-old Dublin criminal who has worked for the Kinahan cartel and is also linked to a drugs gang led by the Finglas drug dealer 'Mr Flashy'.

A father and son aged in their 40s and 20s, who were close associates of murdered drug dealer Sean Little, were arrested during the operation.

They were detained after dropping the suspected gunman to a car in the Raheny area.

That man, a 55-year-old living in Co Wexford, was arrested after detectives swooped on an Audi vehicle in the Raheny area.

When officers searched the car they recovered a firearm along with a canister of petrol, a balaclava and a spare change of clothes.

All three men are being quizzed under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at different Dublin Garda stations.

The target of the assassination attempt is a 27-year-old criminal who gardaí believe has acted as a hitman for hire for a number of Dublin crime gangs. He has been arrested by detectives probing the feud shooting of James 'Mago' Gately in 2017.

