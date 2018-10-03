Dublin’s latest doughnut craze shows no sign of slowing down as droves of people continue to line up at Krispy Kreme’s new store in Blanchardstown.

'Three generations all going mad for doughnuts' - Krispy Kreme craze shows no signs of slowing down

The American doughnut chain opened its first Irish store last Wednesday and has since become talk of the town with Dubs as well as visitors from further afield stopping by for a treat.

“My son was dying to come down to try them and the whole school was talking about them,” Amy Byrne from Carpenterstown said.

“I was in Australia last year and I realised how nice they were so I had to come down and get one myself,” she added.

People queue to buy some Krispy Kreme donuts in their newly opened Blanchardstown store. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

“It is mad, I came down with my mother-in-law and my son who is eight years old so that’s three generations all going mad for doughnuts.”

After hearing of the queues another customer said curiosity got the better of her, and led to her bringing her dog down for a special treat.

“Just curiosity and the dog loves doughnuts, she loves a little half a doughnut so that’s why I came down,” Suzanne Murphy-Beattie from Ashbourne in Co Meath said.

“The doughnuts are gorgeous and you get a little bit of America coming to Blanchardstown. It’s just a novelty but the doughnuts are very good.

Amy Byrne, right with her son Dylan Tierney,8, and mother in law Phyllis Tierney, all from Carpenterstown pictured after buying some Krispy Kreme donuts in their newly opened Blanchardstown store. Pic credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Local Blanchardstown resident Karen Cassidy said she was eagerly waiting to take kids Ellie and Aidan down for a taste after seeing signs go up months ago.

“We live locally and we’re dying to try them after seeing signs up for months and months about it coming."

Meanwhile, residents living near the new doughnut shop and drive-thru who complained of noise and beeping cars said they remain concerned despite a change in opening hours.

“Basically you'd wake up every night at some point to the beeping, not really understanding why it happened,” nearby Grove Park resident Sofia Tuomola said.

“It is quieter today apart from a few beeps from impatient people but that’s it,” Grove Court resident Giacomo Persichini said.

"Traffic is similar to Christmas time around here but we live beside a shopping centre so that’s normal," he added.

