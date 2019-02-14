The Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against three officers over failings in the death of Shane O'Farrell.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against three officers over failings in the death of Shane O'Farrell.

Three gardaí face disciplinary action over failings in death of cyclist (23)

On the evening of August 2, 2011, Mr Farrell (23) was cycling home when he was struck by a car driven by Zigimantas Gradzuiska.

The Lithuanian national had a number of previous convictions for aggravated burglary, road traffic offences and handling stolen property.

Two weeks before the collision, he was arrested in Newry for three counts of theft.

The day he struck Mr Farrell, Gradzuiska was out on bail from courts in both Monaghan and Cavan and a peace bond from Louth Circuit Court.

In January 2012, the O'Farrell family made a complaint to Gsoc about the case.

Members of the Seanad have labelled the events leading to the death of Mr O'Farrell "a whole system failure", and have tabled a motion calling for a full public inquiry.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan told the House yesterday he has instructed experienced former judge of the District Court, Judge Gerard Haughton, to carry out a scoping exercise to review all the investigations that have taken place.

"I have been informed that Gsoc has recommended disciplinary action against three members of the Garda Síochána," Mr Flanagan said.

"Shane O'Farrell was obviously a much-loved son and brother and his death has clearly been devastating for his family."

Irish Independent