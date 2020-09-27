Three fixes network outage that left customers without service

The mobile operator Three says that an outage that affected its own customers, as well as those of several other operators, has been fixed.

Several of the country’s mobile operators experienced customer outages today after an unexplained problem hit Three’s network.

Customers of Virgin Media and Tesco Mobile, as well as Three, took to social media platforms to complain to the operators about a loss of data connectivity.

Three carries 68pc of the country’s mobile data and is the base network used by four other operators — Tesco Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Lycamobile and 48.

“We're aware Three customers are experiencing difficulty with loss of service today, we're working to get this fixed as quickly as possible,” the operator told customers who complained online.

After 6pm, Three issued a statement saying that the problem had been resolved, without saying what the source of the outage was.

“We have resolved the issue that was causing some customers to experience service disruption today,” said a spokesperson. “Mobile traffic is returning to normalised levels. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

