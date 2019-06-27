Three days of strikes by hospital support staff loom as 'no progress' made in talks
THREE back to back strikes by hospital support staff are still set to go ahead next week as 'no meaningful progress' was made at talks today.
Discussions between Siptu and government officials ended tonight.
A hearing is due to take place at the Labour Court tomorrow "without preconditions".
A Siptu spokesperson said all issues relating to pay increases due under a job evaluation scheme were discussed but no meaningful progress made.
He said next week's strikes have not been deferred.
Online Editors
