Wednesday 27 December 2017

Three climbers rescued after getting into difficulty on Carrauntoohil

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team braving the elements during training. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team have rescued three climbers who got into difficulty on Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry.

Two teams were dispatched on separate rescue operations earlier today.

The alarm was raised at 2.30pm this afternoon after a man got into difficulty on the summit of the mountain.

A separate rescue then got underway for two climbers who got stuck halfway between the summit and the top of the Devil's Ladder.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team described the conditions as "very challenging" due to poor visibility, strong winds and waist-deep snow.

None of the climbers involved reported any injuries.

The man who got stuck at the summit has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Online Editors

