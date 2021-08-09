Three charged after cannabis jellies worth €33k seized in Dublin

Two men and a woman have been charged after more than €33,000 worth of cannabis jellies and €14,000 in cash was seized by gardaí in Dublin yesterday.

The drugs were discovered after gardaí stopped one of the men’s vehicles, who is in his mid-30s, while he was driving in Bluebell.

A small amount of cannabis and cash was seized on the spot and the man was arrested and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.

Following his arrest, a house was searched and cannabis jellies worth €33,700 and an array of drug paraphernalia was seized.

A man (40s) and woman (30s) were then arrested and were detained at Kevin Street Garda station.

The two men were charged in relation to the seizure and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, this morning at 10.30am

The woman was charged and will appear before court on September 1.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.



