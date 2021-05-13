Three boys released without charge over incident where young girl knocked off train platform in Howth station

A young footballer was one of three youths arrested over a violent incident which saw a young girl knocked underneath a Dart train.

The teenager avoided serious injury after she was shoved from the platform at the Howth Junction station on April 1.

This morning, gardaí searched five properties in north Dublin on foot of warrants as part of the inquiry.

Three male juveniles were arrested and brought to separate garda stations in the capital. Two are aged 16 while another suspect detained during the operation is aged 13.

It is understood that one of the suspects arrested is a promising footballer who recently played for a League of Ireland club.

A number of items including bikes, mobile phones and clothes have also been seized as part of the investigation.

All three were released without charge later today.

CCTV footage of the incident shows one youth aiming a kick at a teenager girl as she runs past the group to catch the train.

As another teenage girl, aged 17, runs by she is knocked off the platform by the gang and underneath the stationary train.

The girl’s friends and a security guard come to her help as the youths look on, with some of them running off.

Up to nine male teenagers were part of the gang and gardaí are continuing their investigations into the matter.

A Garda spokesman yesterday said: “Gardaí investigating the incident of violent disorder that occurred at Howth Junction Dart station on April 1, 2021 at approximately 9pm have conducted a number of searches this morning and arrested three youths.

“A search operation began this morning across north Dublin at five locations on foot of warrants issued pursuant to Section 10 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1997.

“During the course of the searches a number of items of clothing were seized, as well as pedal cycles and mobile phones.”

Earlier this week, Shelbourne Football club, based in Tolka Park, Drumcondra, on Dublin’s northside, issued a statement condemning the violence.

The club said it has 150 female members and that violence against women has no place in society or football.

“Shelbourne FC is aware of images, posts and video circulating on social media in relation to an incident in Howth Dart Station in which a young woman was assaulted,” the statement said.

“Shelbourne FC deplores and condemns the behaviour shown in the video and images.

“The principle of respect means respecting the rights of all involved, including the rights of a person to due process no matter how abhorrent his or her behaviour may appear.

“This is all the more so where the allegations concern a minor.

“Shelbourne FC will deal with this matter promptly, properly and fairly.”