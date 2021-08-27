Three babies born within 12 hours on same ward in 1991 reunite for 30th birthdays

Kathleen and Patrick Burke, Caroline and Caoimhe O'Leary, Eoin and Helen Conlon celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first encounter in the maternity in August 1991. Photo: Murray.

Three mothers and their children - all born within 12 hours of each other at the Coombe Maternity Hospital - have reunited to celebrate the children’s 30th birthdays.

Caroline O’Leary, Helen Conlon and Kathleen Burke met at the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital in August 1991 and gave birth to three children; Caoimhe, Eoin and Patrick, within 12 hours of one another.

The three mothers formed a strong friendship and, before leaving the Hospital, agreed to meet the following year when the babies had their first birthday.

The meet-up proved so satisfying that the group have reconvened every year since, and this year they met at Portmarnock Beach to mark the children’s 30th birthdays.

Caroline, Caoimhe’s mum, told Independent.ie that the tradition is now a special one they look forward to each year and she hopes it continues until the kids are “wheeling us out there one day to meet”.

“They’re like cousins, family, significant people in our lives now. In the Coombe in those days, when you had your first baby you had to stay for five days so you got to know people. Kathleen and Helen are witnesses to me having my first baby. They can tell Caoimhe things I can’t remember.

“Eoin was in a baby’s unit so we didn’t get to meet him at the hospital, so I said ‘why don’t we meet when they’re one?’.

“We did and we went back again and again each year. We love to catch up and to find out what has happened in the previous year. We would also mark the occasion as there was sadness along the way; people passed on. Caoimhe’s father died when she was 15 and my mum is the last grandparent alive,” Caroline said.

Caroline feared as they kids became teenagers, they would become unwilling partners in the reunion but she said the opposite was the case and they embrace this unusual but meaningful bond with the other families.

“When we were giving birth in 1991, we saw the families coming in to see our kids and now they are the ones having children, so it really stands out as a lovely thing to keep going,” Caroline said.

















