Three arrested in connection with burglary and theft of vehicle in Limerick
Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary and the theft of a vehicle in Co Limerick.
Gardaí attempted to stop the vehicle in the Garryowen area before it took off at speed.
The vehicle then came to a stop and two men (20s) and a youth immediately fled the area.
Following a search by Gardaí they were later located and arrested.
One man has since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Kilmallock District Court this afternoon.
The two other individuals who were arrested currently remain in custody at Mayorstone Garda Station.
