Saturday 10 March 2018

Three arrested; €250,000 in property stolen during Storm Emma recovered

Stock picture

GARDAI have arrested three men and recovered items worth €250,000 stolen during Storm Emma.

The arrests were at a house in Co. Laois at the Tipperary border.

The arrests have been linked to the investigation of a robbery that took place at a jeweller’s store in Golden Island Shopping Centre in Athlone last Saturday.    

The three men, aged 27, 27 and 31, were arrested on Friday and have been detained at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda Stations.  Investigations are on going.       

