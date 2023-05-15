Threat to water services nationwide as water workers to stage two-day strike next month

Water workers will go on strike for two days next month.

THE threat of water shortages and boil water notices looms after 30 local authorities were today served with notice of a two-day strike in June.

Karan O Loughlin, Siptu division organiser, has warned that once a dispute by water workers begins next month, “it is likely that there will be water shortages and boil water notices” because the ongoing quality of water cannot be monitored in the normal way.

She said the dispute would start with a two-day stoppage, followed by “rolling industrial actions”. More strike days could not be ruled out, she added.

The workers are worried that they will end up with lower pay and worse terms and conditions if they remain working for the councils when water services move to Uisce Éireann (formerly known as Irish Water).

Stephen Kelly, water worker and chair of Siptu’s national negotiating committee, said there would be a two-day strike on June 7 and 8 followed by a “series of industrial actions”.

“It is unfortunate that it has come to this, but water workers have to ensure that they will not be at a financial loss should they choose to remain with their local authorities,” he said.

He said workers had been given commitments in relation to overtime but did not get them on allowances.

Ms O Loughlin said it had been a difficult choice for water workers but frustrations and tensions on the ground were very high.

She said Housing Minister Darragh O Brien had made public statements about the preservation of terms and conditions of water workers remaining with their local authority.

The government needed to live up to these commitments, she said.

“It is very unfair that our members have to go on strike to deliver what has already been promised to them but strike they will until this matter is resolved,” she said.

Brendan O Brien, Siptu sector organiser for the local authority sector, said the minister gave commitments that were written in a Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services.

He said it had now become a matter of interpretation, with the management side taking the narrowest possible view of what the retention of terms and conditions means.

Mr O’Brien said this created a significant financial loss for water workers. “It is unacceptable that any interpretation would diminish the very terms the document is seeking to protect,” he said.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said water services staff who choose not to voluntarily transfer to Uisce Éireann will "remain in the direct employment of their current local authority maintaining their current terms and conditions of employment. They may continue to work in water services, under the direction of Uisce Éireann, until December 31, 2026”.

Local authorities will no longer have any involvement in the direct provision of water services to the public beyond that date, a spokesperson for the department said.

“Further opportunities for staff who do not seek to transfer to Uisce Éireann will be identified during the transition period to 2026, including reassignment, redeployment, upskilling and training programmes. Under the framework, these workers will suffer no loss of earnings relative to their current water services role after they are reassigned within their local authority.

"Local authorities will work proactively and closely with staff who are to be reassigned to local authority roles outside of water services. It is expected that this will be a relatively low number of the overall water services workforce, and the arrangements for each individual worker will be agreed on a case-by-case basis. A Voluntary Redundancy scheme will also be made available under the Framework to eligible local authority water services staff members,” the spokesperson said.