Threat to forbid sale of Ulster Bank assets to ‘vulture funds’

Ulster Bank’s parent company would be forbidden from selling its Irish assets to anyone other than AIB and Bank of Ireland, under a plan being considered by TDs and senators.

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform has threatened to recommend legislation to prevent the sale of the bank's assets to a foreign buyer unless the bank and its owner, NatWest, agree to appear before it.

In a statement, the committee said Ulster Bank and NatWest have declined all invitations to meet to discuss the possible closure of the Irish bank, citing commercial sensitivities.

The committee reissued its invitation and warned "no final decisions" should be made about the possible wind-down of Ulster Bank or the sale of its loan books to "so-called vulture funds" until a meeting takes place.

"In the event that there is not timely and meaningful engagement with the committee, it is of the opinion that it will have to give serious consideration to recommending the urgent introduction of legislation to require that any sale of Ulster Bank assets is to another pillar bank or banks, notwithstanding the competition issues that might arise as a result," the statement said.

Half of the committee is made up of members from Government parties, including senior figures such as Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan. Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty is also a member.

The statement was issued just days before NatWest's 2020 results announcement on Friday, when the UK bank is widely expected to disclose the results of a strategic review of Ulster Bank.

The committee is in the process of preparing what it called "a wide-ranging report on banking matters", but it issued its interim statement in light of the impending decision.

Numerous industry and market sources expect NatWest to decide to close Ulster Bank, winding-down its business over a multi-year period and selling off its assets to private equity funds and trade buyers.

Many stakeholders – most prominently the Financial Services Union (FSU) – have sought to engage NatWest and Ulster Bank executives to influence the outcome, but have gained little traction.

The FSU represents the bulk of Ulster Bank's 3,000 employees in the Republic and Northern Ireland and has complained that the lack of clarity around the bank's future is unfair to workers, customers and the communities the institution serves.

The finance committee called the lack of engagement with staff "particularly insensitive" and said it was concerned about competition issues should Ulster Bank withdraw from the market.

Its potential closure would leave a significant competitive gap in the Irish market, as the bank is the third-largest lender in the country and has about €20bn in deposits.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in response to the statement that any decision on the future of Ulster Bank is up to its parent company, NatWest.

“I can absolutely understand why the Oireachtas finance committee wants to discuss the consequences of potential decisions that Ulster Bank may make, and that NatWest may make about their presence here in Ireland,” said Mr Donohoe.

“But this is a decision that is being made by NatWest.

“I have engaged with them during this process. I have emphasised the importance of Ulster Bank, from an employment point of view and from an investment point of view, within the Irish economy,” he added.

“But neither I nor the Oireachtas have a formal role inside the decision-making process of NatWest. It’s a decision they’re making."

Irish Independent