Threat to burn James McClean’s home and family may be tipping point in fight against anti-Irish abuse

Could it be that just 13 words from one hate-filled individual have changed how life will be for Irish footballers in Britain after decades of suffering, mainly in silence?

James McClean decided long ago that he would not stay silent in the face of a torrent of abuse which – as revealed in a social media post by his wife, Erin – arrives on virtually a daily basis.

Some wars can never be won, but there is a sense in the air that finally, after so much poison poured into the ears of Irish footballers in Britain for so long, because of their accent or nationality or religion, Britain is waking up to the fact that abuse of a person because they are Irish, which can lead to the threat of violence in McClean’s case, is just as serious as any other form of discrimination.

McClean had previously said that British football’s anti-racism organisation, Kick It Out, were “a bunch of cowards” because they ignored the abuse he suffered due to his nationality and, in McClean’s view, focused only on racism which was related to the colour of skin.

McClean is now being supported in public by bodies like the PFA (players’ union) and the FAI, while Lurgan-born Celtic manager Neil Lennon, the subject of repeated death threats, issued an impassioned defence of McClean yesterday, on the back of a post on Instagram to McClean which said: “Don’t make me set your house on fire and burn everyone inside it.” That 13-word sentence may be the tipping point.

There’s now a sense of regret in the air from some of his former team-mates that they didn’t speak out and stand beside McClean over the last decade, since his stance of not wearing the poppy on his shirt every November turned him into a hate figure for many.

Former Ireland team-mate David Meyler said he was “actually lost for words looking at James McClean’s Instagram”. A random follower picked up on Meyler’s indignation and asked why Meyler did not speak out before, or else show solidarity by also shunning the poppy. “Honestly, I was to afraid to get involved. I stood by and watched a friend & teammate get abused time after time and thought to myself I don’t want that aimed towards me and my family,” Meyler responded on Twitter.

It would clearly have helped McClean if he’d not been left on his own by his compatriots. “I, like most Irish players over the years, would choose not to wear one but out of respect to club and supporters, just went with it,” said Kevin Kilbane this week of the poppy issue.

There has hardly been an Irish footballer in Britain who has not had at least one anti-Irish comment during his career. Dubliner Paul McGee was a lone Irishman at Wimbledon at a rough time in history (1989-95).

“You’d get stick in training on a Monday after a bomb in the West End over the weekend. You’d get comments like ‘your lot are at it again’, and as I was the only Irish lad there, I had to take it on my shoulders,” he once told the Herald.

Kilbane recalls a truly shocking encounter in 2012 with a Coventry City fan, when Kilbane, who has a daughter with Down Syndrome, was playing for that club. “We had been booed earlier on and insults were being hurled from the terraces. Then a Coventry fan shouted out, ‘Kilbane, you deserve to have a handicapped daughter’. I turned around, furious, and told him to f*** off,” he said in his autobiography. In the aftermath, Kilbane was reluctantly pressed into making a public apology, via the club, to admit his regret that “my own frustration got the better of me”.

Just 13 months ago, former international Paul McShane also decided he had enough of comments he’d heard in his long career and, while playing for Rochdale against Accrington Stanley in the English third tier, reported to the referee that an opponent, Sam Finley, had said to him: “F*** off back to your caravan you pikey.”

Initially claiming he’d used the word “prick” instead of “pikey”, Finley admitted to a charge of “abusive or insulting language that included a reference to nationality” and in a statement to the FA said: “I did make reference that Paul should go back to his caravan and that I was referencing his being Irish in doing so.” Finley was fined £850 and suspended for eight games.

For McShane, the caravan comment was the last straw after years of vitriol.

McClean now hopes that the reaction to the latest threat to come his way will also be the last one.