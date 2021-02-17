| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Threat to burn James McClean’s home and family may be tipping point in fight against anti-Irish abuse

Irish International James McClean and partner Erin O'Connor. Photo: North West Newspix Expand

Close

Irish International James McClean and partner Erin O'Connor. Photo: North West Newspix

Irish International James McClean and partner Erin O'Connor. Photo: North West Newspix

Irish International James McClean and partner Erin O'Connor. Photo: North West Newspix

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Could it be that just 13 words from one hate-filled individual have changed how life will be for Irish footballers in Britain after decades of suffering, mainly in silence?

James McClean decided long ago that he would not stay silent in the face of a torrent of abuse which – as revealed in a social media post by his wife, Erin – arrives on virtually a daily basis.

Some wars can never be won, but there is a sense in the air that finally, after so much poison poured into the ears of Irish footballers in Britain for so long, because of their accent or nationality or religion, Britain is waking up to the fact that abuse of a person because they are Irish, which can lead to the threat of violence in McClean’s case, is just as serious as any other form of discrimination.

Most Watched

Privacy