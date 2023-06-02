Threat of water strike evaporates following last minute intervention by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien

He offered commitments on allowances and pensions that have been accepted by Siptu

THE threat of water shortages and boil water notices has evaporated following a last minute intervention by Housing and Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien to avoid a two-day strike.

A 48-hour stoppage planned from next Wednesday has been called off.

It follows a letter from the minister in a bid to resolve the dispute over water workers’ pay if they decide to remain working for local authorities rather than move to Uisce Éireann.

In the letter, Mr O’Brien said he was “deeply concerned” that the proposed action would have severe and unacceptable consequences.

He offered commitments on allowances and pensions that have been accepted by Siptu.

“In particular, the failure to maintain basic service support will immediately impact hospitals, schools, exams, various commercial interests and the wider public will face service outages and consumption constraints,” he said.

“The impacts on the network could take several weeks to remediate so that the disruptive impact for the economy and society will extend far beyond the two days of action.

"It is critical that this is clearly understood throughout the Siptu membership as well as the leadership level.”.

He said the union highlighted that a proposed earlier solution did not fully secure the position of workers with allowances.

The minister said it had highlighted knock-on pension issues.

“I accept that there are concerns in that regard,” he says.

“With that in mind, I am proposing that the allowances that are specific to water workers – for example, the weekend allowance for caretakers – will be retained for those who choose to remain in local authorities.”

He said an existing commitment relating to workers retaining regular and rostered overtime also stands.

“Given that there will be no loss of earnings by any worker I am requesting that industrial action for next week be withdrawn,” he said.

He said it is imperative that Siptu’s agreement to this approach is received today “to avoid uncertainty for key water customers”.

In a message to members, Siptu sector organiser Brendan O’Brien and divisional organiser Karan O’Loughlin said: “We’ve won the water dispute.”

The message said all the protections that water service members sought have been secured.

“As a result, the strike has been averted and the employers will be notified accordingly,” it said.

“Tuesday’s IWCG meeting will go ahead as planned to discuss the settlement.”