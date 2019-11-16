Thousands to miss out as 16,100 snap up early Dublin City Marathon spots
Thousands of runners look set to miss out on next year's Dublin City Marathon after organisers conceded "higher than expected" numbers have snapped up priority places.
It has been confirmed that some 16,100 spots have already been snapped up for next October's race by runners who were granted priority access. This applies to people who competed in this year's event, last year's run and in 2017.
This year's marathon was expanded to the largest ever at 22,500 and if organisers maintain the same level for next year's event, it will mean that there will be only 6,400 places for the lottery entrants.
Last month, marathon organisers announced that entrance to Dublin City Marathon 2020 would be via a lottery as a measure of dealing with the soaring demand for what is the country's largest participatory sporting event.
However, organisers performed a climbdown within days after a massive backlash from past participants who hit out at the lack of loyalty shown by the event.
The lottery proposal resulted in 3,200 comments on the marathon's Facebook page, with many critical of the decision.
Runners variously described the lottery plan as "a disgrace", "dreadful stuff", "a terrible idea", "absolutely shocking" and "a shambles" with another runner saying "I'm so, so angry this morning" and another saying that she was "absolutely devastated" over the proposed lottery.
Organisers pointed out to runners that the lottery was the fairest system to offer all runners an opportunity to take part, stating that the marathon couldn't cater for the thousands who applied for the additional 2,500 places made available last July for October's event.
However, on October 31 organisers announced that due to concern caused by the changes, runners who have competed in 2017, 2018 and this year would be guaranteed entry.
The race opened for entries to next year's marathon on November 1 and by November 5, 16,100 places had been snapped up.
Race director Jim Aughney admitted yesterday that the 16,100 was "higher than we expected".
He said: "It goes to show how valued an entry into the KBC Dublin Marathon has become and it's heart-warming to us as organisers to see the demand continue to grow."
Mr Aughney added: "The lottery closes at the end of the month and we also need to discuss with gardaí and the city about what number we can take next year. Until all that happens, then we don't know exact numbers."
Mr Aughney was unable to say how many had entered the lottery to date.
