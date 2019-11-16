Thousands to miss out as 16,100 snap up early Dublin City Marathon spots

Thousands of runners look set to miss out on next year's Dublin City Marathon after organisers conceded "higher than expected" numbers have snapped up priority places.

It has been confirmed that some 16,100 spots have already been snapped up for next October's race by runners who were granted priority access. This applies to people who competed in this year's event, last year's run and in 2017.

This year's marathon was expanded to the largest ever at 22,500 and if organisers maintain the same level for next year's event, it will mean that there will be only 6,400 places for the lottery entrants.

Last month, marathon organisers announced that entrance to Dublin City Marathon 2020 would be via a lottery as a measure of dealing with the soaring demand for what is the country's largest participatory sporting event.

