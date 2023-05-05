Thousands to attend over 200 Darkness into Light walks in more than 15 countries on Saturday

There are now over 200 official walks for Darkness Into Light across 15 countries, spanning five continents.

Thousands of people are to rise well before dawn, don the now famous yellow t-shirt and head to one of hundreds of official Darkness into Light walks on Saturday morning.

This year’s Darkness into Light event will take place on Saturday morning at approximately 4:15am, Irish time, as a fundraiser for Pieta House and as a walk of remembrance and hope for many.

There are now over 200 official walks for Darkness Into Light across 15 countries, spanning five continents and tens of thousands attend the event every year.

The walk is aimed at raising funds and awareness around mental health and charity Pieta House describe it as, “the most important sunrise of the year, helping raise much needed funds for suicide prevention”.

For those attending in Dublin, Dublin Bus will be running free buses from 2am for those who wish to park there and attend the events around the capital.

The success of last years Darkness into Light helped fund 156 helpline hours, over 10,000 crisis counselling sessions and over 6,000 therapy sessions.

If people want to get involved, they can join the cause in their own area by picking your closest location, or by choosing their own route with friends, family or colleagues.

Preparations are well underway in towns, cities and villages across every county in Ireland for their events, as well as walks in countries such as Spain, the US, the UK and Australia.

In 2012, the first international event took place in London and since then, their international partner charities, from Seoul to Spain and New Zealand to the Netherlands, have benefited from an investment over €3.5m in local mental health support services.

The money raised from the yearly event will go directly to Pieta House as the walk continues to spread awareness around mental health, fight suicide and also remember loved ones lost to suicide.

Founded in Dublin in 2006, the charity was established to provide free and accessible support to people affected by suicide and self-harm.

Pieta now has over 20 centres nationwide with over 300 staff, offering a variety of supports to people impacted by suicide and self-harm.

Anyone wanting to officially attend the walk can register at: https://www.darknessintolight.ie/about/venues