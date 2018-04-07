Thousands take to the streets demanding action on housing crisis
Thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin city centre this afternoon to protest against the ongoing housing crisis.
The protest was organised by the National Homeless and Housing Coalition, who are calling for the government to declare a national emergency.
Representatives from political parties including People Before Profit, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats took part in the march.
It is estimated up to 5,000 people marched down O'Connell Street and along the quays of the city.
Earlier this week, Focus Ireland and Inner City Helping Homeless demanded more social housing for families that are either living on the streets or in emergency accommodation.
The latest figures released show close to 10,000 people are currently living in emergency accommodation, including 3,500 children.
