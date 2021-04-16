Thousands set to flock to beauty spots as glorious spring weather is forecast 

THOUSANDS are expected to flock to beaches, parks and beauty spots to avail of the fine weather and Ireland's first weekend of permitted county-only travel since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed last Christmas.

Householders also face the prospect of the best weather of the year to date from next Wednesday with Met Éireann predicting dry, sunny spells and temperatures soaring to 16C or even higher.

A high pressure front will see Ireland enjoy almost a week of dry, bright spells and warmer spring conditions from April 21.

This weekend will see spells of sunshine - the best in Dublin and along the east coast - though other areas will have cloudier conditions with the risk of light rain.

Gardaí and public health officials urged people to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid indications thousands will flock to beaches, parks and beauty spots within their county which were off-limits to them because of the 5km travel limit in place for almost four months.

Day-trippers were warned that beauty spots will be carefully monitored to ensure there are no excessively large gatherings.

Met Éireann's Andrew Doran-Sherlock said the outlook in Ireland is for some fine weather on the immediate horizon.

"Saturday will be dry in most areas with some hazy sunshine, best over the eastern half of the country," he said.

"It will be cloudier further west with light rain and drizzle along the west coast. In the evening, rain and drizzle will extend over west Ulster, Connacht and west Munster with highest temperatures of 10C to 13C."

Saturday night will be quite mild with lowest temperatures of 5C.

"Sunday will be a mainly dull and cloudy day with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle and some mist patches, hill and coastal fog lingering for much of the day."

"It will be holding mainly dry over much of Leinster and east Ulster though with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C."

"Monday will be another mainly dull and cloudy day with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle and highest temperatures of 9C to 11C."

"Tuesday will see rain and drizzle continue to clear eastwards during the morning with just some drizzle persisting along eastern and southern coasts during the afternoon."

"However, good sunny spells will develop in the northwest in the afternoon with some evening sunshine for much of Ulster, Connacht and Munster and highest temperatures of 9C to 12C."

"Wednesday will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 12C to 15C."

From Wednesday, Ireland is set to enjoy the best weather of the year to date.

"The further outlook is for temperatures to continue to increase, reaching up to the mid-teens for much of the country. The current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to dominate our weather, though with mainly dry and settled conditions and good sunshine at times."

