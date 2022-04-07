Thousands of workers will miss out on sick pay despite new law, Tánaiste is warned

Thousands of women and non-Irish national workers will not qualify for paid sick leave for three months a year under ‘landmark’ legislation, it has been claimed.

In a letter to Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) general secretary Patricia King raises concerns over the Government’s new sick leave bill.

The Cabinet signed off on the statutory sick leave scheme last week.

Ms King said the fact workers need 13 weeks’ continuous service to qualify is “open to abuse”.

She also raises concerns about the “out of pocket” expense of medical certs acting as a “barrier” to workers using their entitlement.

All workers will be entitled to paid sick leave worth a minimum of 70pc of their wages, up to €110 a day, under the new law.

They will qualify for three days’ paid leave at first. This will rise to five days in 2024, seven days in 2025 and 10 days in 2026.

Ms King said she was writing ahead of the Tánaiste presenting the bill to the Oireachtas today. “The 13 weeks’ unbroken service with an employer required before an entitlement commences will leave hundreds of thousands of mostly women and foreign-born essential workers employed in low-pay jobs, who routinely have their service broken by their employer, without coverage for three months each year,” she said in the letter sent last Tuesday.

ICTU’s head of social policy, Laura Bambrick, said this is because staff in sectors such as childcare and education on fixed-term contracts would have to build up 13 weeks’, or three months’ service, to qualify each time they began a new contract.

In her letter, Ms King acknowledges the minister’s “collaborative” approach in designing workers’ right to sick pay, but she said it was disappointing that key concerns had gone “largely unheeded” in the final draft of the bill.

She said early years professionals working in pre-school services on 38-week contracts are forced to sign on for social welfare in the summer. This is also the case for term-time workers in education and seasonal workers in tourism and horticulture, she added.

“We believe this is an oversight and is open to abuse,” she said.

She urged the minister to amend the bill by deleting the need for “continuous” service to qualify.

Alternatively, she said in the case of a worker with successive fixed-term contracts with the same employer, all of their contracts should be taken into account to calculate the qualifying period.

“This simple fix will go a long way to improve the effectiveness of this landmark legislation,” she said.

Ms Bambrick said the ICTU recommendations would mean workers would only have to wait until they had 13 weeks’ service with a single employer once in order to qualify.

The legislation is expected to come into force in September.

Employers will pay the sick leave, and workers must get a medical certificate to avail of it.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland is one of the few advanced countries in Europe without a mandatory sick pay scheme. He said the legislation was being rolled out because no employee should feel they have to come into work when sick.

It is estimated that half of employers do provide sick pay, but coverage for workers is very low in sectors such as childcare and food processing.

The maximum daily amount that workers are entitled to under the scheme – €110 – is based on average weekly earnings in 2019, or an annual salary of €40,889.

The amount can be reviewed by ministerial order, in line with inflation or changes in earnings. Employers can offer better terms.

The three days’ cover that is due to come into force later this year will mean staff without occupational schemes can get paid while waiting to receive illness benefit.

This is because there are three waiting days before workers can claim the state payment.