Thousands of Dunnes workers sign petition seeking Covid premium to be made permanent

Thousands of Dunnes Stores workers have signed a petition which requests that benefits paid to workers during to the Covid-19 pandemic be made permanent.

The petition, signed by 2,500 workers, will be presented to Dunnes Stores head office on Monday in Dublin and asks that workers’ efforts be recognised throughout the pandemic by maintaining the benefits into the future.

Dunnes Stores workers have been in receipt of a 10pc Covid premium payment throughout the pandemic but are seeking for this to be consolidated as part of their basic pay.

The workers have also asked that the 20pc staff discount extended to all workers during the pandemic be continued.

Mandate trade union national coordinator Jonathan Hogan said between seven and eight thousand workers would benefit from these changes if Dunnes were to agree to them.

“We’re going to present the petition to anyone who is willing to accept it in the office. We hope that it will be taken meaningfully and considered,” Mr Hogan said on RTÉ’s Drivetime, adding that if Dunnes doesn't consider the petition, the “campaign continues”.

“It’s important to note that the grocery business has increased massively over the pandemic. With the closure of hospitality, grocery expanded and at its peak it expanded by well over 18pc in revenue.”

“If you compare it to two years ago, the grocery income is still 16pc higher than it was,” Mr Hogan said.

The trade union representative also confirmed that it is in “the process of negotiations with many other national retailers” with regard to extending Covid benefits.