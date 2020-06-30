Thousands of construction workers to ballot on strike action if their pay is cut

THOUSANDS of construction workers are set to ballot on strike action if their pay is cut following a landmark High Court ruling.

Five unions announced today that they will carry out a protective ballot of their members by seeking a mandate for industrial action up to and including strike action.

Batu, Connect, Opatsi, Siptu and Unite will seek the mandate from members “should any employer move to unilaterally reduce the terms and conditions of employment of any worker”.

The move comes after the High Court struck down legislation that sets minimum pay rates for electricians.

Under the legislation, employment orders for various sectors of the economy were set up following talks between employers and unions.

They set legally-binding pay rates and other terms and conditions including pension and sick pay entitlements.

The ruling means workers who benefit from these orders are now only entitled to the lower statutory national minimum wage and other basic legal entitlements.

The unions who make up the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Construction Industry Committee said the court’s decision will have serious implications for thousands of construction workers.

The committee is seeking an urgent meeting with the employers’ body, the Construction Industry Federation.

Ictu general secretary Patricia King said that it is vital that the State appeals the judgement and seeks a stay on the order pending the outcome.

She said in the meantime unions are determined to act individually and collectively to defend their members pay and terms and conditions of employment.

Ms King said this means “taking appropriate and timely industrial action where necessary”.

“It is also important to note that the striking down of the legislation as unconstitutional means that agreed dispute resolution procedures are no longer in place,” she said.

She said this means unions will be free to “prosecute disputes” with the serving of seven days’ notice.

The ballot will take place in the coming weeks.

Online Editors