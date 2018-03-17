Thousands line Dublin streets for St Patrick's Day Parade

Thousands of people lined the streets of Dublin to watch this year's St Patrick's Day Parade, despite a nationwide Status Yellow weather warning.

The theme of the parade this year is 'Home Is Where the Heart Is' and community groups and pageant companies from across Ireland and the world will take part. There will be more than 2000 band members too.

Community groups from across the country made their way across the city, starting off at O'Connell street. The 3.2km route comprised of more than 2,000 band members from around the world.

Once the parade finished, punters were invited to fun fairs in Merrion Square and Custom House Quay. This year's Grand Marshal is Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham, who says it is a great honour.

"You could win an Oscar every year if you're lucky enough to get the right parts, this only comes along once in a lifetime. For this to happen in my own city is just fantastic," he told Independent.ie. Star Wars legenMark Hamill will also joined in the celebrations as the parade's first international guest of honour and was invited to watch the festivities from the Presidential stand.

The day is also being marked around the world with parades in many other countries. Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening campaign will see around 290 major landmarks and sites in 48 countries being lit up in green.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar marched in the New York St Patrick’s Day parade on the final day of his week-long visit to the US.

Online Editors