Thousands gather to mourn Ellen Clifford, mother of Kerry footballers David and Paudie

Members of Fossa GAA queue to pay their respects to the family of Ms Clifford. Photo: Don MacMonagle.

Members of Fossa GAA form a Guard of Honour for Ellen Clifford at her removal in Killarney on Monday evening. Photo: Don MacMonagle.

Thousands of people gathered to pay their respects to Ellen Clifford, the mother of Kerry footballers, David and Paudie, in Killarney on Monday evening.

Members of Fossa GAA lined the streets to form a guard of honour near the funeral home as mourners from all over Ireland came to pay their respects to Ms Clifford.

Ellen was a renowned GAA fanatic and was in Croke Park to see her sons land All-Ireland spoils with club Fossa and Kerry in the past 12 months.

Ms Clifford died on Saturday after a long illness. Both David and Paudie decided to honour their late mother by lining out for Kerry on Sunday in their victory over Clare in the Munster Senior Football Final.

Gardaí in Killarney had a traffic plan in place for the removal due to anticipated crowds. The Cliffords are among the most well-known GAA families in Kerry.

Ms Clifford’s Requiem Mass will be held in the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, at 2pm tomorrow, with a burial service afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.