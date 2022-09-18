Thousands face ‘destitution’ in Northern Ireland due to cost-of-living crisis

MLAs will be warned this week that the cost-of-living crisis risks plunging thousands of people into destitution this winter, unless immediate action is taken by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Policy experts from a range of support sectors, including housing, social services and mental health, will address an event at Stormont on Wednesday, where they will tell politicians that the well-being of people living in poverty “will suffer the consequences of the inability to meet their material needs”.

In a policy brief seen by the Sunday Independent, they will warn: “If our politicians do not act now, we risk collectively standing over a humanitarian calamity of epic proportions.”

They have united to call on the power-sharing Executive — which has stalled due to the Democratic Unionists’ refusal to return to government in a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol — to intervene and mitigate some of the worst effects of inflation.

Combining stark figures and case studies, they claim families with the lowest incomes could suffer “destitution” this winter.

It comes as new figures reveal Northern Ireland is set to be the worst affected part of the UK, with 76.3pc of families falling into fuel poverty by January.

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick from Ulster University — one of the event organisers — has said society here is “facing an acute and unparalleled crisis”.

She said the “poverty emergency” calls for “swift and decisive action”, and believes intervention can be taken in the absence of an Executive, including pausing debt deductions that are being taken out of low-income households’ social security benefit allowance.

“We are calling for a six-month pause, to help people maximise their income to better afford the very basic essentials. There is no outlying cost to this response, and it is a measure that would provide breathing space for those on the lowest incomes.

“We are also calling for the £20 to universal credit to be uplifted and extended to legacy benefit, a £500 one-off payment to be made to those with disabilities and those on carer’s allowance, and for the two-child limit to be removed urgently.”

Dr Fitzpatrick, a long-term campaigner against poverty, said the Executive must get back up and running “to turn these measures around immediately”.

“There is no doubt that implementation will come at a cost, however. If significant action is not taken at a devolved level, we will see the current crisis in the NHS compounded by the major health implications of a winter spent with very limited access to heat and food,” she added.

“Agonising decisions are already being taken daily by parents, over whether to heat their home or feed their children. Impacts will be felt in terms of poorer mental and physical health, and there are implications for children’s development, which risks long-term damage. The time to act is now.”

New figures from the Women’s Regional Consortium published last week show that the problem of debt in Northern Ireland could grow even worse, due to existing vulnerabilities within the population.

It says women are particularly vulnerable to debt, as their incomes are generally low — as a result of reduced working hours, precarious working patterns, and the impact of caring responsibilities.

Research shows that people living with problem debt are significantly more likely to experience mental health problems.

An analysis of the Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) survey looked at the extent of financial hardship both before and after the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Women were more likely to report financial hardship in the two years before Covid (36.3pc compared to 26.9pc) and since the first lockdown (27.8pc compared to 24.3pc).

Respondents to the survey reported that the most common means of dealing with financial hardship were to borrow from friends/family (44.6pc), increase credit card debt (26.6pc), and borrow from a bank or credit union (14.9pc).

A study by National Energy Action, a fuel poverty lobby group, has found that one in 10 households in Northern Ireland admitted that in order to pay for rising energy costs they had to cut back on food or skip meals altogether.

Around 75pc of households have expressed concerns about paying for energy now and in the months ahead, while 45pc of people are in fuel poverty already.

Even before the current cost of living increase, a quarter of households in Northern Ireland could not afford to pay an unexpected £500 bill and just over 24pc of households reported having turned down or off heating, even though the house was cold.

Younger age groups — those most likely to have children in the household — were most likely to say they had had to turn the heating down or off.

According to the Consumer Council, an average electricity bill has increased by 55pc since July 2021, while (depending on location) an average gas bill has increased by between 210pc and 354pc. An average oil bill has increased by 148pc.

Last year Advice NI’s debt service advised 3,809 clients and dealt with more than £19m of debt.