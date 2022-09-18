| 9°C Dublin

Thousands face ‘destitution’ in Northern Ireland due to cost-of-living crisis

76pc of families in Northern Ireland expect to suffer fuel poverty this winter

Many people are expected to keep their heating switched off this winter. Expand

Rodney Edwards

MLAs will be warned this week that the cost-of-living crisis risks plunging thousands of people into destitution this winter, unless immediate action is taken by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Policy experts from a range of support sectors, including housing, social services and mental health, will address an event at Stormont on Wednesday, where they will tell politicians that the well-being of people living in poverty “will suffer the consequences of the inability to meet their material needs”.

