Thousands dump couches, beds and tables for €2 in Halloween amnesty

The items dropped off for recycling might otherwise have ended up on a Halloween bonfire. Photo: Liane Matrisch/stock image

Thousands of people took advantage of a Halloween amnesty at recycling centres across Meath over the weekend after it was organised to stop combustible waste ending up on bonfires.

An estimated 2,000 people visited the civic amenity centres in Navan, Trim, Kells and Dunboyne to dispose of beds, mattresses, headboards, couches, tables and chairs for a €2 entry fee on Friday and Saturday.

The items would usually incur a cost of between €10 and €25 each at the centres. All visitors had to bring identification to prove they lived in Meath.

Meath County Council environmental officer Bernadine Carry said the amnesty was a success.

“It was our first time to do this and the uptake from people was just astounding,” she said. “On Friday alone, we took in almost 1,000 couches, beds and mattresses and a large amount of chairs.

“Every year, couches and mattresses and other combustible waste end up on bonfires from people either trying to get rid of them for free or by kids who find them discarded on properties.

“This was our way of trying to divert this material from bonfires and recycle them in an environmentally friendly way. We try to discourage bonfires for safety reasons and because of the harmful emissions to the environment.”

Meath County Council litter warden Alan Nolan said a vast array of materials was dropped at the centres.

“I was at the Navan civic amenity site and staff were run off their feet all day,” he said. “There was a constant flow of traffic. We estimated that there were 150 sofas, almost 200 mattresses and even a 40-cubic-metre skip filled with garden and kitchen furniture.

“It was fantastic to see so many people avail of the amnesty. Over the last few years I’ve noticed the number of bonfires has reduced dramatically.

“I think this is because of initiatives like this and because people are more aware of their effects on the environment.”