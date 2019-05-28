'Thousands and thousands' of morning commuters impacted by Irish Rail signal fault

Rail commuters are facing massive delays this morning after a signal fault affected a significant number of services.

Irish Rail attributed the delays to a "major signal fault" on Twitter and said services "into and out of Heuston are impacted".

However, speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan said the fault is "impacting everything from Dublin to Cork and also Dublin to Athlone". She said they are not providing alternative transport, adding; "There are thousands and thousands and thousands of people impacted."

Engineers succeeded in putting a manual signalling system in place shortly before 8am.

This meant that Intercity services into and out of Heuston began operating again at 8am. Delays are expected.

Meanwhile, the Portlaoise and Hazelhatch Grand Canal Dock Commuter services remain suspended.

Due to a major signal fault. There are currently no services operating into and out of Heuston. This includes Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock services. DART, Commuter and Intercity services into and out of Connolly are not impacted. Update to follow — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 28, 2019

Ms Cregan said this morning there is no alternative transport in place for customers as Irish Rail would not be able to source enough buses to cater for everyone.

"We're hoping to have it rectified as soon as possible," she said.

"Everything from Dublin to Cork to Limerick... a train may have got as far as Charleville, the Waterford route may get as far as Kilkenny.

"It's the whole signalling system. In reality there is nothing moving in or out of Heuston."

She continued; "With the number of people impacted we're not in a position to provide buses. We're advising customers to seek alternatives... for those who have not yet got on the train.

"We will have to wait until the signal fault is recitifed. We have engineers working on the fault, but yes, there is a significant delay to customers en route to Heuston at present.

"The majority of people have not yet left the station. Because the system is down, there is nothing we can do.

"We couldn't get buses, they wouldn't have been sufficient."

