Those who share intimate images and videos without consent may face seven years in jail under new law

Justice Minister Helen McEntee, who is working on the bill with Brendan Howlin of the Labour Party. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

New laws will see people imprisoned for up to seven years for publishing or sharing intimate images online without consent.

The legislation will make it a crime punishable by imprisonment or an unlimited fine for the non-consensual sharing of images.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will bring a memo to Cabinet this week after coming under pressure from the opposition over the lack of laws surrounding the publication of explicit images.

The new legislation will make it a criminal offence to distribute or publish intimate images without the consent of the person photographed or filmed, with the intention to cause the individual harm.

This crime can be punished by a seven-year prison sentence or unlimited fine.

A second offence will make it illegal to distribute or publish an intimate image without consent, but consideration will be given for those not seeking to cause harm to the person in the photograph or video.

This offence will carry a maximum penalty of a €5,000 fine and/or a 12-month prison sentence.

A Government source said it will be considered irrelevant under the new legislation if the person originally consented to the picture which is subsequently shared or published without their consent.

The new offences will apply to sharing images online and offline. It will be an aggravating factor for the purposes of sentencing if the perpetrator of the offence is or was in an intimate relationship with the victim.

The new laws follow claims that thousands of images of Irish women were uploaded to an online message board without their consent.

Gardaí said they are investigating the allegations but have stated that some of the comments made about the issue on social media are incorrect.

Opposition TDs called for urgent action on the issue after it emerged Irish women were among those whose images were shared online.

Thousands of people signed a petition asking the Government to enact laws to make the sharing of intimate images without consent illegal.

The Labour Party has been pushing for new laws to clamp down on the sharing of intimate images online without consent for a number of years.

Similar laws were introduced in the UK five years ago and more than 200 people have been prosecuted in the intervening period.

The new offences will be introduced as amendments to the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill.

Ms McEntee has been working with Labour justice spokesperson Brendan Howlin on the bill, which he introduced in the last Dáil.

The new laws being introduced as amendments will broaden the scope of the offence of harassment to cover consistent communications to or about a person, and not necessarily involving indecent images.

The maximum penalty will increase from seven to 10 years to reflect the harm that can be caused by most serious forms of harassment.

Irish Independent