| 2.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Those who are struggling are the people with no one’ – Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s call

A national treasure speaks about spending his 90th on the Blasket Islands, the death of his brother and why we need to reach out to elderly people this Christmas

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh launched Coca-Cola and ALONE&rsquo;s Christmas campaign to help battle loneliness. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh launched Coca-Cola and ALONE&rsquo;s Christmas campaign to help battle loneliness. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh launched Coca-Cola and ALONE’s Christmas campaign to help battle loneliness. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh launched Coca-Cola and ALONE’s Christmas campaign to help battle loneliness. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Donal Lynch Twitter

Down a Zoom line from Meath, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh is quoting Muiris Ó Súilleabháin’s famous memoir on life on the Blasket Islands.

“Fiche bliain ag fás, 20 years growing, fiche bliain faoi bhláth, 20 years in bloom, when you feel you can hold up the sky and then fiche bliain ag meath, when you’re on the downward slope.” After that Ó Muircheartaigh, tells me, Ó Súilleabháin “shut the book … there are 20 years after that when nobody gives a damn if you’re there or not.”

And yet that is hardly true of Ó Muircheartaigh, now far beyond the fourth quarter of Ó Súilleabháin’s ages of man. At 90 he remains a national treasure, whose guttural vowels, expressive Irish and gentlemanly bearing prompt nostalgia for scorching Croke Park Sundays of yesteryear.

Privacy