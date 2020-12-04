‘Those who are struggling are the people with no one’ – Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s call

Down a Zoom line from Meath, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh is quoting Muiris Ó Súilleabháin’s famous memoir on life on the Blasket Islands.

“Fiche bliain ag fás, 20 years growing, fiche bliain faoi bhláth, 20 years in bloom, when you feel you can hold up the sky and then fiche bliain ag meath, when you’re on the downward slope.” After that Ó Muircheartaigh, tells me, Ó Súilleabháin “shut the book … there are 20 years after that when nobody gives a damn if you’re there or not.”

And yet that is hardly true of Ó Muircheartaigh, now far beyond the fourth quarter of Ó Súilleabháin’s ages of man. At 90 he remains a national treasure, whose guttural vowels, expressive Irish and gentlemanly bearing prompt nostalgia for scorching Croke Park Sundays of yesteryear.

It’s been a tough year for him. Besides the restrictions of Covid, he also dealt with the death of his brother, Dónal. “He had dementia at the end and he was in a home for a while,” Micheál recalls. “He was a person who loved golf and he missed that but he was well looked after at the end. It wasn’t the virus, it was another ailment that took.”

But there were glints of sunshine through the gloom of 2020 too. Fittingly, given Micheál’s fascination with the Blaskets – he also quotes from Tomás Ó Criomthain’s book on island life – he spent the day of his 90th birthday, in August, on Blasket Mór: “My wife decided we’d go and we stayed for a night and a day and fortunately it was a very fine day and we went for one of those long walks.

"It took maybe three or four hours and gave a great view of the island and we can see that the whole beach is peopled for most of the day by seals. They stay there and then they go out for their meals and they’re back again. It was great because they have built two house for guests out there and they’ve a little canteen where you can stop in for tea and sandwiches.”

The time on the island was an occasion for reflection on the singular life he has led. He grew up in Dún Síon, a few miles outside Dingle. “To me childhood was a great period because I always liked working on the land, we had a fair of 12 cows and I loved the farm.

"My mother died in 1944 when I was 14, she was young, she was in her forties. It left a big impact on me, she was running the house and suddenly things changed. My brother stayed away from school, he was in second year in secondary school and he cooked the food and he could make bread like the best bakers in the world.

“T’was a life built around the village. There were eight houses and eight or nine children in the houses and anybody living alone in the village, they were never really alone.”

Times have changed, he notes, and isolation is a big problem in rural life, especially for the elderly. This week he has helped to launch ALONE’s Christmas campaign to help to battle loneliness. “The point of ALONE is that it brings people together. There are people who live on their own and they’ve nobody and they feel they are locked out of what’s going on. I hope that situation won’t last for long more. There are ordinary people out there who want to be a support to older people, and I think it’s a good time for that change because people are living to be much older than before.”

He says the people we tend to meet in public are not those that really need our help: “I know a lot of people and I meet them at matches and they’re OK but the people who are struggling are the people who have no one. I think discussion and company are as important as physical health.

"Mary McAleese, when she was president, said that men who lived alone stayed alone, but women didn’t, they began to reach out amongst themselves.

"She organised that some association should be set up to bring these people together. And there was a wonderful day in Croke Park, where she brought groups together from Kerry, Wexford, Fermanagh and Meath and I was there that day and I couldn’t get over it. There were people from Fermanagh who said: ‘I was only as far as Belfast one time but it’s great to be here and we must come here again.’

"Now, for big matches, they organise transport for them and that’s a new life for them.”

The horrors of 2020 also took in the disappearance of another of Dingle’s famous son, Fungie the dolphin. “He is gone, he is unlikely to return,” Micheal begins. “We are hopeful that something like him will appear again, he gave great service to Dingle.

"I met a Scottish rugby player one time [Gordon Lamont Brown], I was speaking to him and I said I’m from a part of the world you have probably never heard of. But he had heard of Dingle because he told me that when his daughter had finished college he told her he would take her anywhere in the world she wanted to go to see Fungie in Dingle.

"Off they went and she went off out on the boat. And when she came back she said to him, ‘I’m not going back to Scotland I’m staying with Fungie.’ And [Brown] went off alone and she stayed in Dingle.”

Christmas in the town is synonymous with the Wren Day celebrations. While Micheál accepts the good reasons why it can’t go ahead, it saddens him that, for once, at this great age he won’t get to go out in it: “I had a special hat last year, the rig as we call it. I kept it in the shed, I knew it would be perfect, and I threw them in the bin this year, I knew I’d get no use out of it.

"It makes me sad, there are four wrens in Dingle and it was always a great day out. Hopefully next year it will be held again.”

