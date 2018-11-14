ALMOST 300 women staged a march to Cork Courthouse where underwear was symbolically laid on the court steps in protest at comments passed at a rape trial over the fact a female teenage complainant was wearing a lace thong.

'Thongs can't talk' - hundreds take to the streets in protest over underwear comments in rape trial

Protesters marched from Cork city centre to the Anglesea Courthouse to demand judicial reform over sexual assault cases as well as better training for barristers to avoid potential 'victim blaming'.

The protest - launched on St Patrick Street - was organised in response to the outrage over comments passed in a Central Criminal Court rape trial where the fact a 17 year old complainant was wearing a thong was cited by a defence counsel to the jury.

One protester carried a placard, complete with attached underwear, warning that: "My knickers is not my consent."

Dr Ruth Brennan, Dublin at the Protest on O'Connell Street

The demonstration was organised after concern was expressed by sexual violence and rape victim support networks over the closing argument comments in a rape case where the senior counsel defending a 27 year old accused passed remarks about the fact the 17 year old complainant was wearing a thong.

Elizabeth O'Connell SC asked the jury to reflect while deliberating on their verdict on the specific type of underwear worn by the teenage girl at the time.

"Does the evidence out rule the possibility that she was attracted to the defendant and was open to meeting someone and being with someone," she asked?

"You have to look at the way she was dressed. She was wearing a thong with a lace front."

Protesters on O’Connell St

The jury of eight men and four women then took just 90 minutes of deliberation last week to reach their unanimous not guilty verdict last week.

However, the reference to the complainant's underwear sparked concerns from both the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and Sexual Violence Ireland.

Protester and Cork mother of two Jackie Foley from Ballyvolane warned that there can be no place for "victim blaming or victim shaming" in the Irish judicial system.

"The message that is being sent out from repeated cases like this is that women should be somehow ashamed of what they wear," she said.

Jackie also warned that the gender of the barrister who passed the remark is immaterial.

"It is the comment that matters not the gender of the person who made it," she said.

Maidy O'Brien from Skibbereen said she was supporting the protest because there should be no evidential link between what a person is wearing and the potential motivation for a criminal act.

"It is totally irrelevant," she said.

"We need to reform the entire area of the law. Gender quality and rights are something that need to be protected," she said.

Siobhan Thomas from Cork city warned her concern was that the controversy over the rape trial comments might dissuade other women from reporting incidents of sexual violence.

"The conviction rate for crimes of sexual violence is already very, very low," she said.

"My fear is that this might persuade other people as a result not to come forward and report what they have suffered."

The head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell hit out at the use of what she deemed "rape stereotypes" in trials.

Cliona Sadlier of Rape Crisis Network Ireland said there was already training available for barristers about the use of such language.

She said such language effectively appealed to misogynistic stereotypes and should have no part in trial proceedings.

Ms Sadlier admitted she was "very surprised" by the comments made.

A full review of the legal area involved is now underway by Prof Tom O'Malley, one of Ireland's top legal experts.

The protest was organised by the Rosa Socialist Feminist Movement in Cork to express their anger at the contents of the trial closing argument.

Cork Solidarity's Councillor Fiona Ryan said clear action needs to be taken in relation to the language used in courts.

"This is just what one example of what is everyday in cases of (alleged) sexual violence where your clothes where your clothes, your manner, which has nothing to do with sexual violence can be used as evidence against you....can be used as evidence of consent," she said.

"I was inundated over the weekend with people outraged and with people wanting to show their anger."

The Rosa movement in Cork says so-called victim blaming is unfortunately a a common tactic used in sexual violence cases before the courts.

"The judiciary has proven itself time and time again to be utterly damaging to survivors of sexual violence," she said.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, hundreds more women took also took to O'Connell Street to protest.

One protester held up a sign saying "thongs can't talk", while others slammed the legal system as "sexist".

