'This will put us on the map' - Planning permission lodged for new film studio and media campus in Wicklow

THERE are no majestic palm trees lining the boulevards of dreams but the pretty seaside town of Greystones, Co Wicklow could soon become Ireland’s answer to Hollywood.

With its rugged coastline, pristine beaches, lush woodlands and the stunning Dublin and Wicklow mountains in the background, the Garden County is already home to two major film studios – Ardmore Studios in Bray and Ashford Studio in Ashford.

But if planning permission is granted, an 18-hectare plot of land located within a few minutes walk to the seafront will become a new state-of-the-art film, TV and media hub.

Greystones Media Campus Limited (GMC) this week submitted a planning application to develop the vast IDA site at Killincarrig in the town into a sprawling film and TV production centre. It would “seek to build upon, and contribute to, the existing Dublin-Wicklow film and screen cluster, the leading economic cluster of its type in the country”, according to GMC.

“It will also work to consolidate Wicklow’s position as the traditional heart of television and film production in Ireland.”

If permission is granted, the proposed campus would house 14 film and TV studios, offices and production buildings that could generate up to 1,200 direct jobs in the film, broadcasting and media sectors as well as 300 local spin-off jobs.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) – a development fund managed by the National Treasury Management Agency has lent its support to the project along with Sisk Group affiliate Capwell developers.

“The Greystones Media Campus has the potential to be an exciting new chapter in the story of the Irish film industry and will lead to a wealth of new opportunities in the sector and across Wicklow,” according to GMC.

“It’s been clear for some time that while Wicklow is the only county in Ireland to have two large-scale studios, the existing infrastructure needs to be supported and expanded if Irish productions are to compete internationally. In addition, the increasing demand for content from global companies such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney mean that the proposal for this new facility is extremely timely.”

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Gerry Walsh, who chairs Wicklow County Council’s strategic policy committee on economic and enterprise support, said the development would be a welcome boost not only to the local economy, but to develop the region further as a major centre for film and TV production.

“I’m delighted to see the announcement,” he told the Irish Independent. “It would put Wicklow at the centre of the film industry. This will put us on the map as a centre of excellence for film.”

Local TD Jennifer Whitmore agreed, noting there is widespread local support for the initiative that would finally utilise a plot of land that has sat idle for decades.

“People have wanted it to be developed for a long time.

“It will change that area and bring a lot of jobs to the town,” she said, noting there are already many residents who work in the film industry.

Online Editors