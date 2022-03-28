‘This will not be temporary’ – Siptu boss says union will pursue wage claims to help workers and their families manage cost of living ‘crisis’

The leader of the country’s largest union has said he does not accept the idea that pay rises will fuel inflation levels “not witnessed for 30 years”.

Siptu general secretary Joe Cunningham warned that the impact on living standards from dramatic hikes in the cost of living will not be temporary.

He urged the government to urgently sit down with the trade union movement to discuss the Tánaiste’s proposal for a comprehensive anti-inflation strategy.

“No strategy can be comprehensive if it ignores the ideas and experience of a movement that represents hundreds of thousands of workers,” he said.

Speaking at the union’s biennial delegate conference in Sligo this evening, he said the union will pursue wage claims to assist workers and their families to meet “this crisis”.

Mr Cunningham said we are witnessing continued economic upheaval that threatens our post-pandemic recovery.

“The immediate issue we face is the impact on living standards from rising inflation,” he said.

“This will not be temporary.”

He said the ESRI recently projected that inflation would rise by nearly 12pc over this year and next but admitted this could be an under-estimate.

“If this happens, it will be the largest two-year inflation growth since the 1980s,” he said.

“We will not accept the idea that wage increases will fuel further inflation. Inflation is being driven by energy costs and transport fuel.

"Wage increases will not push them higher because they are set by global markets outside the state. Over the last year inflation rose by 5.5pc. Energy and petrol costs rose by 30pc.”

He said the housing crisis is pricing people out of the rental and home ownership markets.

Mr Cunningham said there is a low pay “scandal” in which one in five, or over 300,000 workers, are “trapped in wages inadequate to meet their needs”.

He said the risk of another economic downturn both here and throughout Europe is growing by the day.

The union leader said returning to normal in the continuing health crisis means a return to lengthy queues, overcrowded A&Es and chronic under-resourcing.

He said those who kept vital services and production going through the pandemic – even at risk to their own health - are proof that work cannot be reduced to a mere commodity, or a line-item on an accountant’s balance sheet.

“This calls for an agenda of respect; for institutions that promote participation, and policies that prioritise workers and their families,” he said.

“Most of all, it calls for a negotiated future - a negotiation between equals.”

Mr Cunningham said we need a new social protection system in which payments would be pay-related.

He said this should strengthen in-work benefits during unemployment, illness, caring, injury and retirement.

“Social insurance is the ultimate solidarity programme,” he said.

"People pay according to their ability and receive benefits according to their need. It re-distributes resources progressively.

“Social insurance is the glue that binds the disparate social constituencies across geography, social class, labour market activity and generations.”

He said the union will continue to campaign until “we bury the unfair and unwanted proposal” to raise the pension age.

Mr Cunningham said the coalition parties committed to establishing new sectoral planning bodies in transport, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, energy, and finance, and it was time to set them up.

He said Ireland’s failure to “vindicate” the right to collective bargaining leaves us unique in the EU.

He said there are many employers who complain they cannot recruit or retain staff. “Well, here is some advice: Give people respect, give them a voice, pay them a living wage” he said.

Mr Cunningham said over the past month, people in Ireland have opened their hearts and homes to more than 20,000 refugees from Ukraine.

He said the union is co-operating with the Irish Red Cross to ensure that those seeking work are informed of their rights and protected from exploitation.