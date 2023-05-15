‘This will make a massive difference to us’ – Vodafone Ireland employees who care for loved ones to get 10 extra days of paid leave

Vodafone Ireland employees who act as carers for vulnerable loved ones will now be able to take 10 additional days of paid leave.

Other supports such as flexible hours and hybrid working will also be made available under the company’s “Caring for Vulnerable Others” initiative.

Under current legislation, employees may take statutory carer’s leave for between 13 and 104 weeks, which is unpaid.

Vodafone says it has introduced this new support so as not to limit staff who wish to continue working while also caring for others.

The mobile phone network said the support is not limited to employees who are just caring for family members, or those with a serious illness. Staff looking after close friends or neighbours can also avail of the leave.

Vodafone said it will cover everything from hospital appointments to therapy sessions.

Research carried out by Family Carers Ireland shows that 250,000 people are juggling a career alongside caring responsibilities. More than half of carers (55pc) have been forced to give up on full-time employment, while half also say that caring responsibilities are holding them back from promotion.

Elaine Kelly, who works as large business propositions manager at Vodafone Ireland and also cares full-time for her 13-year-old son Daniel, who has autism, said the support will “make a massive difference to me and my family”.

“While Daniel was diagnosed at the age of four, the therapies required for him are ongoing including intensive occupational therapy and speech therapy, which generally take place during the working week,” she said.

“This new support comes at a great time and will give me the flexibility to choose therapy slots that suit Daniel and not the other way round. Back in 2020, I also championed a project which saw the introduction of autism-friendly hours in our stores across Ireland.

“It is fantastic to be part of a company that provides an open and supportive environment when bringing these supports to fruition, and that understands life is not always straightforward and that we need to make allowances for all in society.”

Noelle Burke, human resources director at Vodafone, said the new support “aims to ease some of the stress faced by carers while taking the stigma out of asking for help”.

“When I see the research that half of carers feel they are being held back from promotion and that by 2030, one-in-five in Ireland will have a caring role outside of work, I can see that more awareness and workplace supports are needed for this valuable group of people,” she said.