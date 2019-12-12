Over 70 drivers have volunteered to take part in a community-led taxi service that provides pub-goers with a safe way to get to and from home in Co Kerry.

'This will get rural Ireland back on its feet' - Kerry community launch free community taxi for pub-goers

The initiative - called the ‘Social Spin’ - was developed when a group of six publicans in Causeway North Kerry and one in Faha, South Kerry, came together to discuss ways to combat a growing sense of isolation in the community after noticing a steady drop in customers.

From 5pm to closing time each day, those who want to use the service can call or text the ‘Social Spin’ number which will alert one of over 70 volunteers. The service is free, but contributions of a maximum €5 from passengers is welcomed.

One publican, Sean O'Mahony (60), owner of the family-run Faha Court Pub, said Social Spin could be what will get "rural Ireland back on its feet."

"There's a massive change from 10 -20 years ago. We hadn't got the legislation that we have now first of all, so it's a different culture now. People were used to doing 80pc of their drinking and socialising in their local.

"Nowadays, people are buying drink from the supermarket home. People stay at home more now than they did before. I believe it's cheaper, and it's much safer than drink driving.

"The locals decided that something would have to be done. Our politicians brought out new legislation but they never actually put something in place to protect the pubs when it came out. Pubs were in a dying on their feet, and my pub was included in that.

"Social Spin has made a major change, the atmosphere in the pub is totally different. The people now are totally relaxed. They can come and have their drinks and can get home safe anytime that they wish from 5pm.

"We're a forgotten race outside of Dublin. It's time our rural politicians all over Ireland would try and support rural Ireland. I'm the only pub in my area, and it's the only business that's here at the moment. If we lose our local pub, we'll lose our GAA club. I believe Social Spin is the answer that will get rural Ireland back on its feet," he said.

Actor and Roscommon native, Chris O’Dowd showed his support for the project by giving some of the local community a lift to the pub in Faha.

“Having grown up in Boyle, a rural area in Roscommon, I understand the significance of the local pub in bringing people together in a community – it’s a social hub, somewhere to catch up and share stories," he said.

"Socialising is part of our DNA and I think Social Spin is a brilliant and simple way of nurturing and celebrating this sociability, which is such an important part of our culture."

The scheme is supported by Guinness and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI).

VFI Chief Executive Officer Padraig Cribben said: "Lack of rural transport inhibits sociability in villages and towns where there are little or no options to get to or from the pub to enjoy a drink with friends or family.

"Social Spin is a fantastic initiative run by local communities that promotes and nurtures sociability within Causeway and Faha, which we believe will inspire other communities across Ireland to consider introducing a similar scheme.

"Once this pilot is complete, we will bring a strong message to government that funding needs to be made available to support Social Spin across rural Ireland."

Online Editors