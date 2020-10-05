'This will be a nightmare blow, a lot of businesses won't return from it' - publican on return to lockdown

| 13.3°C Dublin
PUBLICAN Michael O'Donovan warned that the threat of Level Five Covid-19 restrictions has come as "a nightmare blow" for Ireland's struggling pub industry.
Mr O'Donovan, who runs The Castle Inn in Cork, said it was beyond cruel to have publicans face the closure of their premises just two weeks after they reopened.
"I think everyone needs to understand that this will be a nightmare blow - not just for publicans but for the entire hospitality and tourism industry and wider economy."
"The reality is that a lot of businesses may not return from this."
Mr O'Donovan said he feels particularly aggrieved because pubs have not been the cause of the spike in Covid-19 cases but yet are going to effectively pay the price for it.
"It is just not fair. We were closed since March to keep virus numbers down. So what happened?"
"It will be heartbreaking for the pubs here in Cork - we only opened on September 21 after 190 days closed."
"We have spent a lot of money getting stock in and filling fridges. A lot of that stock is perishable and will go out of date in November."
"So if we have to close for these Level Five restrictions, how long will we be closed for? Financially it could have very serious implications for the pub sector in Cork and across the country."
He also warned that the constant fear of imminent closure is taking its toll on small Irish business owners.
"There is also the mental health aspect for publicans. Three times we built ourselves up to re-open in July, August and then in early September. But we didn't get to open until the end of September."
"If we have to close again after less than two weeks open, mentally it is going to be very hard to prepare ourselves for having to go through it all again to reopen."
Online Editors
