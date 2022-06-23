‘This will always be our place, even when we’re old and grey’ – couple tie knot on top of one of Ireland's highest cliffs

Justina Keith ad her husband Alex Lucero who were married at Slieve Liag. (NW Newspix)

A young American couple who fell in love with County Donegal have said 'I do' on top of some of Ireland's highest cliffs.

Justina Keith, 27, and new husband Alex Lucero, 29, first came to Ireland four years ago on holiday.

But they have returned each year since and call it their special place.

The young couple had planned to get married in their native California but decided they would like to make it special and chose Donegal.

Pilates teacher Justina said she simply can't describe what Donegal and Ireland means to them.

"We came to Dublin four years ago and we were told to visit the Cliffs of Moher. However, we met another guy who said Sliabh Liag in Donegal was even more breathtaking.

"We decided to come to Donegal and this is a very special place and we have made so many good friends here now.

"When we came here and saw the cliffs they just took our breath away," she said.

Surrounded by 26 friends and family, the happy couple exchanged vows on the viewing deck of Sliabh Liag with the 1,972 ft (601 metre) cliffs in the background.

Despite a hint of fog, the couple say they are hoping to have some of the most spectacular wedding pictures of any couple.

The couple first met when Justina's parents threw her a graduation party when she was just 17 years old.

Alex was a then 19-year-old musician who played at the graduation party and spotted Justina.

The young couple fell madly in love and have been sweethearts ever since.

After exchanging vows and posing for photos on top of Sliabh Liag, the wedding party went back to the famous Rusty Mackerel Bar in nearby Teelin for their reception.

The couple plan to spend a few days in Ireland and then head to Sicily on June 26th for the rest of their honeymoon.

Justina said that no matter where they end up they will now always return to Ireland for special times.

"We'll always come back to Ireland and to Donegal. This will always be our place - even when we're old and grey," laughed Justina.